Summer cream teas returning to St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll throughout August

St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll is set to serve its popular cream teas and cakes every Sunday throughout August, offering visitors a chance to enjoy homemade treats in one of the village’s most scenic settings.

The teas will be available from Sunday 2nd August until Sunday 30th August, with serving from 2pm to 4.30pm. Volunteers hope for fine weather so that tables and chairs can be set out in the churchyard, where visitors can take in the sweeping views across the village and surrounding countryside. The church itself will also be open for people to look around.

Organisers describe the weekly gatherings as a lovely social event that brings together residents, walkers and visitors, with all proceeds helping to raise vital funds for the upkeep of St Michael’s Church.

The Grade I listed building has stood at the heart of Brent Knoll for more than 900 years, with features dating back to the 12th century. Its Norman doorway, 13th‑century nave, 14th‑century tower and late‑medieval carved wooden ceiling make it one of Somerset’s most significant parish churches.

It is also renowned for its 15th‑century carved bench ends, including a famous sequence depicting an allegorical tale of vengeance in which a corrupt Abbot of Glastonbury is captured and hanged by geese — a bold medieval satire on heavy taxation.

Inside, visitors can also see the 17th‑century Jacobean pulpit and a memorial to the Somerset family, who were central to dramatic events during the English Civil War when Royalist soldiers caused widespread damage in the village. The church has undergone several restorations over the centuries, including recent roof works supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Organisers say the August cream teas are a chance not only to enjoy homemade cakes in a beautiful setting, but also to see inside the historic church.