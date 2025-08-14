16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 15, 2025
News
News

Summer fayre and dog show set to be held in East Huntspill

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

East Huntspill is gearing up for a day of fun and festivities as the All Saints Community Group hosts its annual Summer Fayre and Dog Show on Saturday 23rd August at the Church Hall and grounds.

The event kicks off at 11am, promising a full day of entertainment for all ages, with the ever-popular Fun Dog Show starting at 12 noon.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to bring their four-legged friends and join in the light-hearted competition.

Organisers say the fayre will feature a vibrant mix of art and craft stalls, gifts, games, refreshments, and plenty more to explore. It’s a chance for the community to come together, enjoy the summer sunshine, and support local makers and groups.

A spokesperson for the All Saints Community Group said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families from across the area. Whether you’re entering the dog show or browsing the stalls, there’s something for everyone.”

