Summer lighthouse trail set to brighten Burnham and Highbridge shop windows

More than 30 colourful mini lighthouses will be appearing in shop windows across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge from this weekend as a new summer trail gets underway in both town centres.

The Lighthouse Trail, organised by Burnham Rotary Club with the support of Burnham Chamber of Trade, Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed and Create You, starts on Saturday August 1st and runs for a full month.

The ceramic lighthouses have been decorated by youngsters at Berrow School along with volunteers from the Men’s Shed, creating a wide mix of colourful designs ready for residents and visitors to spot.

Organiser Jimmy Lynch thanked Berrow School’s art club for painting the lighthouses, Hobby Dayz in Highbridge for donating the lighhthouses, and both the Men’s Shed and Burnham Chamber of Trade for their support.

He said the children had thoroughly enjoyed taking part and that the Rotary Club is delighted with the end result, encouraging locals and visitors to get involved.

Trail entry sheets cost £1, with proceeds going to local charities, and are available from Burnham’s tourist information centre and Create You in Highbridge.

Those completing the trail will have the chance to win a £25 Amazon voucher. The decorated lighthouses will also be offered through a silent auction, with bids able to be submitted on the trail sheets.