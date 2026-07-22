Summer steam trains halted as wildfire fears prompt ban

The familiar sound of steam trains passing through the Burnham-On-Sea area will be missing this summer after Network Rail imposed a nationwide ban on steam locomotives amid fears they could spark wildfires during Britain’s ongoing heatwave.

With temperatures soaring and grassland beside the tracks described as “tinder dry”, Network Rail has asked charter operators to switch to diesel engines until conditions improve. The move follows concerns that sparks from coal‑fired steam engines could ignite fires along the lineside.

A Network Rail spokesperson said the prolonged spell of hot, dry weather had significantly increased the risk of wildfires across the country. “As a result, we have asked charter operators to replace steam locomotives with diesel traction in line with our Steam Charter Fire Risk Policy,” they said.

The ban means steam enthusiasts and local residents will miss the seasonal sight and sound of steam locomotives travelling through Highbridge Rail Station, as previously seen above.

Network Rail assesses fire risk each morning using specialist weather forecasts from MetDesk, alongside the planned routes for steam services.

It says the extended dry period has left vegetation particularly vulnerable, prompting the decision to restrict steam operations on routes outside Scotland. The policy will remain under regular review and will be reassessed as conditions change.