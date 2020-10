The summertime dogs ban on several of Burnham-On-Sea’s beaches is lifted today (Thursday, October 1st).

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages local beaches, says dogs can now once again be exercised on the beach between the Yacht Club and the Jetty, and also between The Pavilion and Maddock’s Slade.

Dogs remain excluded all year round on the designated children’s play area beach between Burnham’s Jetty and The Pavilion.

Dogs are allowed all year round from Maddock’s Slade to Berrow.