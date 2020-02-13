The Sundowner cafe in Brean has re-opened with new owners and a modern new look.

The cafe has been taken over by The Tiffin Group and has been fully refurbished to give it a more contemporary style.

Tiffin aims to provide ‘the best of British food in unique picturesque locations’ and prides itself on offering a warm welcome, traditional service values and regional produce.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Graham Stubbs, General Manager, said: “We have just opened and are offering teas, coffees and cakes to begin meeting our local customers.”

“We now have a full menu in place. We will try to use locally sourced produce including meats, vegetables, cakes.”

“Our cakes are also delivered on a regular basis by a local bakery to maintain freshness. Come and try one from a tempting choice!”

The cafe, which is open from 8am-8pm, serves breakfasts, brunch, lunches, Sunday roasts, suppers, grills, special menus, barista coffees and milkshakes.

It also provides regular offers on alcoholic drinks, beers, plus holds quizzes, promotional evenings and sports TV coverage. Dogs are welcome outside and meals and drinks can be served outside.

“Come and pop in and meet us soon – we look forward to meeting and welcoming local customer.”