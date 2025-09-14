Supercar drive-by in Burnham brings smiles to brave teenager battling brain tumour

Scores of car enthusiasts and well-wishers lined part of Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday afternoon (September 14th) to give a Highbridge teenager a day to remember — complete with roaring engines, flashing lights, and heartfelt smiles.

Harvey, 14, from Highbridge, was treated to a drive-by of supercars after his mother, Tara Burrows, made a public appeal for “cool or unique” vehicles to help lift his spirits.

Harvey was first diagnosed with a brain tumour at 22 months old, which he recovered from, but his family were told in August that he had grade four glioma, an aggressive, fast-growing brain tumour.

Despite wet and windy weather, the community turned out in force, with Tara estimating “a couple of hundred people” were in attendance.

“He’s an absolutely incredible, bright boy who was just enjoying his life,” Tara told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “We never thought we’d be here again.”

Determined to create special memories for her son, Tara organised the event with help from friends, family, and fellow car lovers. Vehicles from across the region — including Bristol, Wells, and Newton Abbot — rolled into Burnham-On-Sea to show support.

Harvey’s favourite car, a Lamborghini, made an appearance, much to his delight. “The turnout was marvellous,” added Tara.

Local police helped manage traffic as the convoy passed through the B&M car park onto the Esplanade, ensuring Harvey’s ride was safe.

She also praised the community’s resilience in the face of poor weather: “A massive thank you to everybody that turned up today and didn’t let the weather put them off. Their support has just been overwhelming.”

“It was just lovely — even to see the little kids’ faces, watching all the cars turn up.”