Supermarket giant Morrisons has opened a new small store in a Highbridge petrol station this month.

The company has launched the new convenience store inside Highbridge’s Esso petrol station near Apex Park.

The new-look ‘Morrisons Daily’ store opened on Thursday February 2nd.

It now stocks an updated, wider range of convenience food products and is open from 6am to midnight.

A similar store at Burnham’s Esso filling station was also rebranded as ‘Morrisons Daily’ in December 2020, as reported here.

Morrisons entered the convenience market with ‘Morrisons Daily’ outlets in 2019 as part of a tie-up with forecourt operator Rontec.