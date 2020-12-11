Supermarket giant Morrisons has returned to Burnham-On-Sea this week by opening a new mini-convenience store inside Burnham’s Esso petrol station.

The busy service station has changed from a Spar-branded franchise to a ‘Morrisons Daily’ store instead, and it now stocks a limited range of key convenience food products.

New signage went up this week at the station, as pictured here.

Morrisons has not had a presence in Burnham since its supermarket in Pier Street closed down in November 2015 and the vacant store was later taken over by B&M.