Supper, tennis and social fun on offer at Avenue Tennis Club’s busy autumn programme

Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea is serving up more than just tennis this autumn, with a packed calendar of events, coaching, and community suppers to draw in members of all ages.

The club, based in Burnham’s Grove, continues its popular Wednesday Night Supper Nights on a fortnightly basis, with the next gathering set for Wednesday 8th October.

Guests will enjoy a hearty fish pie or vegetarian option, followed by a choice of puddings and cheese and biscuits, all for £13.50 payable in cash on the night.

The bar opens at 6:30pm for a 7:00pm start, and attendees are asked to sign up in the clubhouse by Sunday 5th October or email sjhyde27@hotmail.com if unable to attend in person.

Wednesday evenings also feature a thriving Pickleball session led by Sam Goodhew. This fast-growing sport, played on a shortened tennis court, is open to all with equipment provided by the club.

Coaching is in full swing, with junior and adult tennis lessons running throughout the week and on Saturday mornings. Avenue Head Coach Tim Seymour also leads energetic Cardio Tennis sessions on Monday mornings and Thursday evenings.

His new parent-and-tots sessions for children aged two and a half to four years old are proving popular, held Thursdays at 1:45pm in the clubhouse. Details and bookings are available at www.tennis-extreme.com.

The club’s internal tournament is underway, with round robin matches across all age groups overseen by tournament referee Pippa Lawton. Looking ahead, the 2025 Jo Gooden Cup will take place on Saturday 18th October from 10am, with lunch provided. This ladies-only event celebrates the memory of Jo Gooden, a much-loved member of the club, and welcomes players of all ages and abilities.

Friday nights are family night at Avenue, with social tennis for adults, coaching from 6–7pm, and Vinny’s Minis sessions for children. The bar is open for drinks and conversation, whether or not you’ve picked up a racket. Membership starts at £18 per year for juniors under eight, and £36 for older juniors, with a special £36 rate for parents who only play with their children.

Vinny’s Minis sessions run from 5–6pm for ages 4–6, 6–7pm for ages 6–9, and 7–8pm for ages 9 and up. For more details on membership, coaching, and upcoming Halloween socials, visit www.avenuetennis.com.