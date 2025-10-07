12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 08, 2025
Surface of Burnham-On-Sea's jetty damaged again after weekend storms
News

Surface of Burnham-On-Sea’s jetty damaged again after weekend storms

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

This week’s stormy sea conditions have once again ripped up the surface of Burnham-On-Sea’s jetty, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

Strong winds from Storm Amy, combined with high tides, sent large waves onto the structure.

Somerset Council, which maintains the structure, has confirmed part of the tarmac surface had been damaged and washed away from the lower area of the jetty, as pictured.

The authority says it is assessing the damage and is asking people to keep away from the damaged area.

The jetty has needed surface repairs multiple times in recent years following severe storms.

