Survey finds Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge drivers are among Somerset’s most dangerous

The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area ranks as the fourth most dangerous in the county with 1,771 points given across 25,348 licenses.

The Bridgwater area ranks highest on the list in Somerset, with a total of 3,889 points for 53,849 drivers in the TA6 and TA7 post code areas.

Taunton is second in Somerset with 3,756 points from 58,197 drivers while Frome was third with a total of 1,961 points from 28,768 licenses.

The most common reasons for people getting points on their licence include speeding and using a mobile phone while driving followed by careless driving and dangerous driving.