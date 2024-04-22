7.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Survey finds Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge drivers are among Somerset’s most dangerous

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new study has found drivers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are among Somerset’s most dangerous.

The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area ranks as the fourth most dangerous in the county with 1,771 points given across 25,348 licenses.

The Bridgwater area ranks highest on the list in Somerset, with a total of 3,889 points for 53,849 drivers in the TA6 and TA7 post code areas.

The most common reasons for people getting points on their licence include speeding and using a mobile phone while driving followed by careless driving and dangerous driving.

