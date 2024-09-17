Survey on crime and safety in the Burnham-On-Sea area launched by town’s MP

Ashley Fox, the Member of Parliament for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has launched a new Community Safety Survey aimed at gathering the views and concerns of residents regarding crime and safety in the area.

The survey comes as part of the MP’s ongoing efforts to address pressing issues in the community, including anti-social behaviour in Bridgwater and illegal traveller encampments in Burnham-On-Sea.

These concerns have already been a focus of his work, as evidenced by his recent meeting with Superintendent Lisa Simpson, Area Commander for Somerset, where he stressed the urgent need for action.

The MP says the survey will provide residents with an opportunity to share their experiences and highlight the areas where they feel improvements are needed.

He is encouraging all residents to participate, emphasising that their feedback will play a crucial role in guiding his continued efforts to enhance safety and security in our communities.

“Understanding the views and concerns of residents is essential,” says Ashley Fox. “This survey is an important tool for me to hear directly from residents about the issues they face. I urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete the survey and share their thoughts.”

The survey is now live and can be accessed online below.

Survey Link: www.ashleyfox.org.uk/ bridgwater-burnham-community- safety-survey