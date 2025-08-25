Suspected ordnance find sparks beach closure in Brean on Bank Holiday Monday

An area of Brean beach was cordoned off by Coastguards and Police on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25th) following the discovery of a suspected ordnance device emerging in the sand.

The cylinder-shaped object, pictured below, was unearthed by a metal detector enthusiast with a military background during the late afternoon behind the Seagull pub.

His wife alerted a nearby beach warden, who promptly contacted Burnham Coastguards.

As a precaution, a stretch of the beach was sealed off while a bomb disposal team was called in by Coastguards to assess the item.

A Coastguard spokesperson later confirmed that the device was deemed harmless following investigation by the disposal team.

Burnham Coastguards were quickly on scene to assist with the operation, ensuring public safety with a cordon around the area while awaiting further assessment.

Earlier in the day, Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue had responded to a separate mud incident near Brean Down, where a person became briefly stuck but managed to free themselves.

Later in the afternoon, Burnham Coastguards were also called to Weston beach for another mud-related incident.