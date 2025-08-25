19.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsSuspected ordnance find sparks beach closure in Brean on Bank Holiday Monday
News

Suspected ordnance find sparks beach closure in Brean on Bank Holiday Monday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

An area of Brean beach was cordoned off by Coastguards and Police on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25th) following the discovery of a suspected ordnance device emerging in the sand.

The cylinder-shaped object, pictured below, was unearthed by a metal detector enthusiast with a military background during the late afternoon behind the Seagull pub.

His wife alerted a nearby beach warden, who promptly contacted Burnham Coastguards.

As a precaution, a stretch of the beach was sealed off while a bomb disposal team was called in by Coastguards to assess the item.

A Coastguard spokesperson later confirmed that the device was deemed harmless following investigation by the disposal team.

Burnham Coastguards were quickly on scene to assist with the operation, ensuring public safety with a cordon around the area while awaiting further assessment.

Earlier in the day, Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue had responded to a separate mud incident near Brean Down, where a person became briefly stuck but managed to free themselves.

Later in the afternoon, Burnham Coastguards were also called to Weston beach for another mud-related incident.

Previous article
Popular Highbridge vicar to lead farewell service before moving to Oxford
Next article
Somerset and Dorset landmarks to shine bright for Air Ambulance Week 2025

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
19.8 ° C
22 °
19.2 °
67 %
6.7kmh
17 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com