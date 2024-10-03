Swan rescued from railway tracks at Brent Knoll by Network Rail and local wildlife carers

A swan spotted perilously close to harm on the railway tracks at Brent Knoll has been rescued by Network Rail and Secret World Wildlife Rescue carers.

Thanks to the swift actions of a vigilant train driver, the swan was chased to the side of the tracks, avoiding any immediate danger.

Network Rail quickly responded by dispatching Sam, their Movement Operations Manager, to the scene.

Sam met with Secret World Wildlife Rescue response driver Sharon to assist her in safely finding the swan along the tracks.

To ensure everyone’s safety, trains were instructed to pass the area in “caution mode” at a speed of 5mph.

The swan, suspected of having a broken wing, was carefully transferred to Quantock Veterinary Hospital in Bridgwater for further examination.

“Once at Quantock Veterinary Hospital, it was confirmed that this swan had indeed sustained a broken wing, and therefore euthanasia was in the best interests of the animal’s welfare,” says a spokesman.

“Unfortunately, at this time of year Secret World receives a lot of calls about swans crash-landing on roads and railway lines.”

“When the roads are wet, they can often mistake them for rivers when attempting to land. It is also the time of year when this year’s juveniles are practising their flying skills.”

George Bethell, Head of Education and Public Relations at Secret World Wildlife Rescue, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration and swift action taken by all involved.

“It’s always heartening to see different organisations come together for the welfare of wildlife. Sam’s efforts and the careful coordination between Network Rail and our rescue team meant this swan was swiftly caught and relieved of any further suffering.”