Burnham-On-Sea animal carers are looking after a swan after it was rescued from the M5 motorway this week.

Highways England called out Secret World Wildlife Rescue to help a swan that had become wedged between the central reservation on the M5 near Weston.

“After getting all the details one of our staff, Simon Kidner, went out to help. The swan was freed, but it ran onto the hard shoulder and into some hedges,” Secret World spokeswoman Marlies Hebdon told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The fire service then managed to get the swan untangled and Simon contained it and brought the juvenile swan into our centre.”

“The juvenile swan has a few cuts and bruises on its feet but is otherwise fine. We would like to thank the Highways England staff, Avon and Somerset Police and Weston Fire Brigade for their valuable help in rescuing the swan.”

“Swans often mistake tarmac for water and land on it thinking that the motorway is a river.”