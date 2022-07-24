A large swarm of friendly bees was rescued after landing on Burnham-On-Sea’s sea wall over the weekend.

Two members of Burnham-On-Sea Beekepers Association were called to the South Esplanade on Sunday (July 24th) where the bees had gathered, as pictured here.

Beekeepers Richard Tiley and Thomas O’Neill said the large swarm contained around “five to six thousand honey bees.”

“We haven’t retrieved bees from the sea wall before – it was a large swarm, but we were able to coax them into a nucleus box to be safely taken away to be rehomed.”

According to the British Beekeepers’ Association, swarming is a natural process which happens when the colony reproduces itself.

The old queen leaves with some of the bees, who then leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home.