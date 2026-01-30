6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 30, 2026
Swing Commanders bring 1940s flair and high‑energy swing to Burnham-On-Sea

A vibrant night of vintage music and dance is heading to Burnham-On-Sea as the Swing Commanders prepare to take to the stage at the Princess Theatre in February.

The Swing Commanders are renowned across the UK and beyond for their upbeat mix of 1940s classics, boogie‑woogie, western swing, 50s jump jazz and more, delivering a show packed with energy, musicianship and unmistakable vintage charm.

Tickets are on sale with the performance scheduled for Friday 20th February. All seats are priced at £21.50.

Every member of the group sings and plays at least one instrument — often several — and their trademark joie‑de‑vivre has made them favourites at major vintage and country music festivals. Their performances regularly attract Lindy Hoppers, Modern Jivers, Line Dancers and social dancers from across the country.

With musical backgrounds ranging from bar rooms to classical concert halls, the band’s experience shines through in a show described as both technically precise and wildly entertaining. First‑time audiences are often surprised by the group’s fast‑paced instrument swapping, tight arrangements and rich vocal harmonies.

Organisers say this is not a nostalgia act or tribute show, but a celebration of timeless songs performed “joyfully and brilliantly.”

More details and booking information are available via the Princess Theatre’s website.

