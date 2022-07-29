Students at a school in Highbridge displayed their stunning artwork at an exhibition earlier this month.

Talented Year 11 and 12 GSCE art students from King Alfred School Academy showed off their artistic talent from the past year.

Principal Dan Milford said: “This was a fabulous exhibition of art with some amazing talented students able to get a wider audience for their work.”

Art teacher, Maya Wallis, added: “The students produced some really fantastic work and are a credit to themselves after having an entire year of having to work outside of the art department with minimal materials and equipment.”