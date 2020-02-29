Talented young musicians from across the Burnham-On-Sea area have formed a new district-wide orchestra.

Called the Woodspring Youth Orchestra, the group is aimed at children of primary school age up to the age of 17.

The orchestra meets every Tuesday at Brent Knoll Village Hall from 4.15pm until 5.00pm and has 12 regular members.

They play a variety of music from the classics to more modern pieces. The orchestra welcomes a variety of instruments, including recorders, and have music for confident beginners up to grade 5 standard.

Children will learn the skills of playing together as a team, learn about the musical terms on their music and learn how to be conducted. All this is done in a friendly, fun and progressive way.

The orchestra has already performed a successful Christmas Concert at St Andrew’s Church in Banwell.

Musical Directors Louise Gass and Laura Heathcote are assisted by volunteer Pippa Portsmouth. All three work as a team to help orchestra members play to the best of their ability.

Gail Riggs, parent of two orchestra members, said: “Considering the orchestra has only been together for about 6 months it’s been lovely to see how quickly the children have grown in confidence and learnt to understand the Conductor and that’s all down to Louise and Laura who are absolutely brilliant with the children.”

“I remember being in an orchestra as a child and it’s very daunting to be given pieces of music you’ve never played before and having to play it in front of people without any practice, but it’s such a friendly environment that if anyone isn’t sure of something or not quite getting it right it’s not an issue. They’re all happy to ask questions which is really good and no doubt it’s helping to improve their sight reading.”

“It’s also a great for the children to see how all the different instruments come together to create a piece of music and a wonderful opportunity for them to perform their pieces in front of an audience which is also really important.”

The orchestra is always looking for new members.