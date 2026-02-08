8.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 08, 2026
News
Talk to explore history of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital this week
News

Talk to explore history of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-on-Sea War Memorial Hospital

A special talk focusing on the long and proud history of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital will be held this week in West Huntspill.

Ceri Joyce, from the Friends of Burnham Hospital, will deliver the talk at St Peter and All Hallows Church on Thursday 12th February at 2.30pm, with all welcome.

The hospital, which opened on 4th October 1922, was created as a tribute to those who lost their lives in World War I and was funded through major community fundraising efforts.

Over the past century it has grown into a vital local facility, serving Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding villages.

The hospital expanded in 1925 with the addition of a children’s ward, followed by a Coronation Extension in 1938. During World War II it played an important role caring for American army personnel stationed in the area.

Further developments included the opening of the Holmes Memorial Clinic in 1953, and the formation of the Friends of Burnham Hospital in 1965 — a group that has since raised more than £2 million to support improvements and equipment.

Thursday’s talk will explore these milestones and more.

