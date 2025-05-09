Tap water cut to some homes and businesses in Highbridge area after mains burst

Water supplies to thousands of homes in some rural parts of the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area have been temporarily cut today (Friday, May 9th) due to a water mains burst.

A 3ft-wide mains water pipe burst next to the A38 in East Brent near to Mill Batch Farm earlier today.

Affected areas include Mark, Brent Knoll, Edithmead, Tarnock, Rooksbridge and Blackford plus parts of Highbridge.

Bristol Water are installing water bowsers outside the Watchfield Inn in Watchfield to provide emergency supplies for affected residents.

Bristol Water has its crews on site, pictured here, working on the repair. It expects supplies to be interrupted into tomorrow.

Both McDonald’s in Highbridge and Greggs confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com they have temporarily closed, pictured, because they have no water due to the incident.

The Fox and Goose Inn at Brent Knoll also has temporarily closed its hotel and restaurant services this evening to having no water.

A Bristol Water spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are currently responding to a burst water main near the A38 by Junction 22 of the M5 in the Brent Knoll area. Some customers may be experiencing a loss of supply or low pressure.”

The spokeswoman adds: “A water station has been set up at the Watchfield Inn in Highbridge (TA9 4RD) where customers can go to collect water. We are delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers. We are working closely with Highways England, and a temporary lane closure with two-way traffic lights is in place to ensure repairs can be carried out safely.”

“Our teams are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. Customers can find the latest updates on the incident page on our website.”