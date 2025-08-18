Tap water disruption hits parts of Highbridge as crews repair burst water mains

Residents in part of Highbridge were temporarily left without tap water following a burst water main on Monday (August 18th).

The incident at the junction of Pepperall Road and Old Burnham Road saw water gushing through pavements and partially flooding the roadway, as pictured here.

Crews from Bristol Water arrived on site to assess and repair the damage. Workers worked overnight to tackle the rupture, which caused water supply issues for nearby homes and businesses.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank residents for their patience.”

Traffic was also affected in the area, with temporary road restrictions in place while the repair work was underway.