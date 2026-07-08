Taxi fares could rise in Burnham-On-Sea area under proposals from Somerset Council

Somerset Council has published plans to increase the maximum fares that hackney carriage taxis can charge, saying the proposed changes reflect rising fuel costs and wider inflationary pressures since the current rates were introduced last year.

Hackney carriage fares are set by the Council and calculated through electronic meters fitted in licensed vehicles. While the authority sets the maximum that can be charged, drivers are free to offer lower rates.

The existing fare table has been in place since May 2024, but a recent survey of licensed taxi proprietors found that 59% supported some form of increase.

Under the proposals, the maximum distance and waiting time charges would rise by 10%. The standard tariff for the first mile would increase from £4.60 to £5.06, with each additional tenth of a mile rising from 30p to 33p. The maximum waiting time charge would go up from £1.00 to £1.10 for every completed two minutes.

A new discretionary booking fee of up to £10 is also being proposed for pre‑booked journeys. The Council says this is intended to encourage drivers to accept bookings in rural areas, where they may need to travel long distances before reaching a passenger.

No changes are planned to the existing percentage multipliers for evenings, weekends, public holidays or journeys involving more than four passengers. The current maximum soiling charge and the ability to recover toll and clean air zone charges would also remain in place.

Councillor Federica Smith‑Roberts, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Communities, said hackney carriages play an important role in helping people reach work, medical appointments, shops and other essential destinations. She said the proposed changes aim to balance the rising costs faced by drivers with the need to keep fares fair for passengers.

She added that the Council must consider any objections received before a final decision is made. If no objections are submitted, the new fare table will come into effect automatically.

As part of the statutory process, anyone wishing to object can do so through Somerset Council’s Citizen Space survey, which asks for a name, the capacity in which the respondent is replying, and the reasons for any objection. The survey is available here via the Council’s website.