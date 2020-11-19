A teenager has been arrested by Police in Burnham-On-Sea following an early morning police chase in the town on Wednesday (November 18th).

A driver of a car failed to stop for Police at around 3.15am, and the vehicle was pursued through the town with a Police helicopter hovering overhead.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers on patrol observed a car being driven in a dangerous manner in Burnham-On-Sea at about 3.15am on Wednesday.”

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police and the car was followed to Southern Lea Road. The occupants then left the vehicle and tried to flee the scene.”

“A 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences. He remains in custody.”

“CCTV and house-to-house enquiries will be undertaken.”

Anyone with information about the incident should report it online, or by calling 101, giving reference number 5220259947.