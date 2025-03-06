Teenage Burnham-On-Sea archery enthusiast wins three golds in first three competitions of 2025

A teenage Burnham-On-Sea archery enthusiast has won three gold medals in her first three competitions of the year.

16-year-old Liv Morledge, a member of Burnham Company of Archers, has made a triumphant return to form after a challenging recovery from a shoulder injury sustained last summer.

Liv, who competes in the under 18’s category with a recurve bow, dominated the esteemed Grand Western Archery Society (GWAS) Indoor County Championships 2025 held at Hutton Moor in Weston on March 2nd.

The GWAS competition, in its 50th year, saw Liv compete amongst a field of 132 archers from across the country and last year she took the gold medal in the under 16’s category.

With a score of 522 out of a maximum of 600, Liv not only set a new personal best but also set a new county record, subject to verification, and was part of the winning junior team being awarded the cup. This impressive feat showcases her rapid progress and dedication to the sport.

In February, Liv travelled to Cornwall to compete in two indoor competitions organised by St Austell Bay Archers where she took the gold medal in both of her categories, also setting a personal best shooting combined distances of 18m and 25m.

“I’ve had a tough six months after my injury but I’m so happy to be back on form,” says Liv.

“It’s not just about physical recovery; it’s also about staying mentally strong and focused on my goals.”

“Balancing archery with studying for my GCSEs this year and my part time job is a challenge but I’m grateful for the support of my family, friends, sponsors, coach and physio.”

Liv’s journey is supported by her sponsors, DHA Firestopping, Your Best Mind Hypnotherapy, Mendip Activity Centre and Wales Archery Specialists.

“We are proud to support Liv’s archery career,” said Dave Alsop, Managing Director of DHA Firestopping.”

“Her talent and dedication are inspiring, and we look forward to seeing her represent our county in future competitions. We are committed to supporting her for another two years, giving her the best chance to represent our country in the 2028 Olympics.”

Liv has been part of Archery GB’s youth national talent development programme for two years and is hoping to be considered for the National Age Group Olympic performance pathway later this year.

Her previous successes include a silver medal at the Archery GB Junior National Outdoor Championships and a gold for the regional Somerset team. To follow Liv’s journey, visit her Facebook page: Liv Morledge Archer.