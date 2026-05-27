Teenage Burnham-On-Sea sailor highly commended at Pride of Somerset Awards

A teenage sailor from Burnham-On-Sea who has surged to national prominence after being officially ranked the second-highest female sailor in the UK in the competitive Topper 5.3m class was in the spotlight at this month’s Pride of Somerset Awards.

Brooke Browning, 13, a student at King Alfred School in Highbridge, was highly commended following a standout year of racing at both the Topper World Championships in the Netherlands and the UK National Championships in Scotland.

This year in July she is going to the world championships for Team GB in Quiberon, France and then straight back for the ITCA Nationals at Weymouth, followed in October by competing in the European championships.

She says: “It was a total surprise to open the letter and see I’d been nominated for a Pride of Somerset award for my sailing! I’m great honoured to have received a ‘highly commended’ award alongside other great young nominees.”