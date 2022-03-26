Work to upgrade Burnham-On-Sea library is taking longer than planned and its temporary closure has been extended again, Somerset County Council has announced this week.

The library had been scheduled to re-open on March 28th but a few further days are required to finish the decarbonisation work and it is now set to re-open on April 1st, says the council.

A spokesman says: “Unfortunately the library won’t be able to re-open as planned as there is still a lot of building work that needs to take place both internally and externally.”

“The decision to keep the library closed for longer isn’t taken lightly but the health and welfare of the staff, contractors and members of the public is our priority, so the decision has been reached to allow this to happen.”

The library was initially going to be closed from 31st January 2022 until 11th March 2022.

Library users who need to return books can return them to any other Somerset Library, or they can renew books online via www.librarieswest.org.uk.

For general support and further information, please email librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or phone 0300 123 2224.

Pictured: Burnham’s library clad in scaffolding as the work progresses