News

Repairs to be made to ‘deteriorating’ Highbridge rail bridge amid safety concerns

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council has confirmed it plans to carry out repairs to the deteriorating road surface over Highbridge’s Walrow railway bridge following growing safety concerns raised by motorists and local councillors.

Burnham and Highbridge Town councillor Lesley Millard told a full council meeting on Monday evening (November 10th) that Somerset Highways has agreed to make upgrades to the bridge’s subsiding surface, which has worsened in recent months.

The announcement follows a site meeting last week organised by MP Ashley Fox and attended by Somerset Council representatives and town councillors, during which several vehicles were seen grounding as they crossed the bridge.

Cllr Millard said: “We saw several cars grounding the bottom of their vehicles near the top as they struck the dips and bumps in the surface. We really need a full solution to the problem.”

She explained that a key factor in the delay has been responsibility, with Network Rail overseeing the bridge structure but not the road surface, which falls under Somerset Council’s remit.

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors first raised “serious concerns” about the condition of the bridge in September, as reported here, citing deep dips in the tarmac either side of the top of the bridge that pose a risk to vehicles.

Talks are continuing between the parties to seek a long-term fix.

