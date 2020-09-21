Ten Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups have this week been given cash boosts by the Town Council.

At a virtual meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Finance & Resources Committee last night (Monday), councillors approved grant applications worth a total of £19,234 from ten groups along with the council’s own ‘Coronavirus emergency fund’.

Grants for Burnham and Highbridge groups:

Burnham and Highbridge Community Association £2,500

Friends of Apex Park £2,500

Brickworks Studio £2,500

Burnham & Highbridge Sea Cadets Unit £2,500

Gospel Tabernacle Church £2,000

Burnham Hockey Club £1,500

Monarchs £2,000

Rusty Road to Recover £1,984

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society £1,000

U3A of Highbridge £750

Burnham and Highbridge Community Association applied for £3,705 towards community centre costs, and received £2,500 from the Town Council on the expectation that further funding will be available from Sedgemoor District Council. Cllr Louise Parkin said: “The community centre has many and varied activities – I definitely think we should support it.” Cllr Sue Harvey agreed, and proposed that £2,500 be granted along with help to apply for SDC funding.

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society received £1,000 towards the cost of its 2021 Spring concert. The group’s Peter Read said that it may be rescheduled if the pandemic prevents rehearsals taking place. Cllr Bill Hancock said: “I have been to several of the society’s concerts over the years and have always been really impressed with them, I would be happy to propose this.” The society said it would return the funds to the council if the concert doesn’t go ahead.

The Friends of Apex Park applied for £3,000 for new dog agility equipment and received £2,500. The group’s Lizzie Bull explained the benefits to councillors of encouraging dog training and safety, adding that a recent survey of 1,024 Apex Park users found 72% go there to walk a dog. Cllr Louise Parkin said: “I am concerned that we could be putting too much dominance on dog owners – I am a little concerned that it will become a ‘dog park’ rather than a place open to all.” But Cllr Peter Clayton added: “SDC are putting £6,000 into this, so I would support it too.”

Brickworks Studio, a proposed Burnham art project for young people, received £2,500. Jacob Dear said the funding would allow the start-up of the project and the cost of a new premises. Cllr Phil Harvey added: “I thoroughly support this project – the country is going to be extending social exclusion over the next few months of the pandemic, and with many young people struggling with their mental health, this is a very interesting and worthy project.” Cllr Clayton agreed, calling it “an exciting venture.” A first exhibition of art is planned for December featuring work from 16-20 year olds.

Burnham & Highbridge Sea Cadets Unit received £2,500 towards building improvements. Cllr Peter Clayton said: “The Sea Cadets do a magnificent job – the building hasn’t been great there for many years.” Cllr Louise Parkin added: “I am more than happy to support this – they are a hugely beneficial group to many people in the towns, promoting health, welling and discipline in young people. I’m 100% for it.” The unit’s Carol Roberts thanked the council for their support.

Gospel Tabernacle Church received £2,000 towards the costs of its youth work in Highbridge. Cllr Parkin said: “I am 100% per cent support this. The pandemic is affecting many young people and their mental health.” Cllr Mike Murphy said: “I’m really chuffed to see this. Well done and good luck.” The church’s Kelton Black thanked the council for the backing.

Burnham Hockey Club applied for £2,000 and received £1,500 on the expectation that further funding would be available from elsewhere. The club’s Emma Smith told the council that 30-35 junior members now benefit from the club’s activities along with a core number of senior players. Cllr Peter Clayton said: “I support this application and suggest that we give £1,500 and point them in the direction of Sedgemoor District Council for the rest of the funding.”

Rusty Road to Recover received £1,984. The social enterprise organisation covers Bridgwater and surrounding areas of Sedgemoor with support for people with mental health problems. Cllr Peter Clayton said: “It’s a very worthy cause and as it’s under the £2,000 threshold I am happy to propose the full amount.” While councillors questioned whether the group helps local people, the group’s Vince Davies assured councillors that the group is helping people in Highbridge and that it would provide details of its clients’ locations, while complying with GDPR.

Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club received £2,000 towards the cost of club improvements. Cllr Louise Parkin told the meeting: “I cannot say enough good things about the Monarchs and what they have done for the health and wellbeing of local young people over the years. Cllr Bill Hancock added: “It’s a fantastic group for the two towns’ youths.” The club’s Mandy Warburton thanked councillors for the support.

U3A Highbridge also received £750 towards the cost of its varied activities for residents in Highbridge.