Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club members have competed in the annual British Championships this month.

Ten riders from the Burnham-On-Sea club travelled to Derby to take part in the top event last weekend.

The event was held over two days and saw 1,400 riders from across the UK competing, which included the best British riders to compete to become the new British number 1.

“Burnham’s Joe Penton-Voak was the pick of the bunch on day one, powering his way out of gate 8 in the final, to gain second spot on the podium in the male 13/14 Cruisers,” said the club’s Mark Miller.

“Elliott Hatch was flying all day, showing his quality at this level, and missed out on his first ‘Brits final’ by a whisker, finishing the day 9th in Male 7.”

“Arlo Hatch, who at the age of 5 is the youngest of the Burnham riders, was always giving his all, popping up with tricks whenever he could, and he pushed hard and finished an excellent 15th overall in the Male 6 and under.”

“Harvey Fryer brought his usual swagger and style, but just missed out on a semi final by one position, finishing 18th overall in Male 17-29 Cruisers. Owen Miller rode determined and stylish all day, even after his front forks broke, but also missed out on a semi final, finishing overall 26th in the Male 12.”

“Dexter Elliott produced his best riding of the season, and was disappointed to miss out on progressing into his quarters by a photo finish on the line, finishing 34th in Male 10.”

“Jaxon Elliott rode with his laid back, but focused attitude, for his first ever ‘Brits’ outing and did himself proud by finishing 38th in Male 8.”

“Jordanah Owen rode brilliantly in her first ‘Brits’, which also saw Bradley Day riding hard on both days and was also on hand to keep everyone entertained!”

“Day Two brought some more great results, with Taylor Hunt who is now with the British Cycling development pathway for the Olympics, showed his style and class, winning the Junior Mens title at the age of 16.”

“Kieran Browning-Parsons rode hard and well all day, proving his quality yet again and just missed out on a semi final, finishing in 19th in Male 16.”

“Joe Penton-Voak picked his 20” bike this time, and rode just as well, and pushed himself to a 19th position overall in the Male 14, again proving how well he is now riding nationally.”

Mark adds: “There were ome fantastic results from all riders, doing the club and region proud. All Burnham Riders were representing the ‘region’ of the ‘south west’, which finished 2nd in the total standings overall.”

If anyone wants to know more about BMX or get involved with the club, they are open every Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30-8.30pm.

