A “small fire” broke out at the Hinkley Point power station building site on Monday (September 20th).
The fire at Hinkley Point C started at about 2.20pm in a temporary building on Hinkley Point Road.
Ten crews were sent to tackle it and the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service.
A spokesman added that there were no reported injuries.
EDF Energy said construction work had not been affected and an investigation into the cause was under way.
A company spokesman said it was a “small fire in a temporary building away from the main construction area.”