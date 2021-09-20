Hinkley Point C

A “small fire” broke out at the Hinkley Point power station building site on Monday (September 20th). 

The fire at Hinkley Point C started at about 2.20pm in a temporary building on Hinkley Point Road.

Ten crews were sent to tackle it and the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service.

A spokesman added that there were no reported injuries.

EDF Energy said construction work had not been affected and an investigation into the cause was under way.

A company spokesman said it was a “small fire in a temporary building away from the main construction area.”

 
