Ten volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB have received Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals in recognition of their frontline service for the charity.

A spokesman says: “Ten of the BARB team were this month honoured to receive their Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals for over 5 years’ front line service.”

“For several of our dedicated volunteers, this was their second Jubilee medal presentation over the last 10 years.”

BARB, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, operates two rescue hovercraft and inshore rescue boats. It has around 30 volunteers in total.