Tennis tournament held in memory of Jo Gooden at Burnham’s Avenue Club

A much-loved annual tennis tournament was held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club last weekend in memory of a former local player.

The Jo Gooden Doubles Tournament took place on Saturday 18th October at the Avenue Club in The Grove, drawing players and spectators for a day of friendly but competitive tennis.

The event, first held in 1988, commemorates Jo Gooden (née Champion), a talented junior player who represented club, county and country before her tragic death in a road accident at the age of 23.

Her father, Dick Champion, established the tournament in her memory, aiming to create a fun and inclusive day of tennis for players of all abilities.

This year’s tournament saw seven pairs compete in a round-robin format, with plenty of close matches and good-natured rivalry. The winners were Pippa Lawton and Jacqui French, who edged ahead by just three games over joint runners-up Angela Tinnion & Clare Brewer, and Louise Lloyd & Marion Champion.

Three members of the Champion family took part in the event – Marion (Jo’s sister-in-law), and nieces Emma and Lucy – continuing the family’s long-standing connection with the club.

Jo’s sister, Jean Booth, was also present to present the prizes and brought along her now-traditional homemade cakes for the afternoon tea.

Avenue Tennis Club Chairman said: “It was a wonderful day of tennis, laughter and memories – just as Dick Champion always intended. We’re proud to keep this tradition going and to remember Jo and her family in such a positive way.”

The Avenue Tennis Club continues to offer a wide range of activities for all ages and abilities, including fortnightly Wednesday Supper Nights, Pickleball sessions, junior and adult coaching, and family-friendly Friday socials. For more, see www.avenuetennis.com.