The tenth anniversary of the re-opening of Berrow Village Hall is being marked in the village’s 2022 calendar.

The wall calendar, which costs £5, is now on sale with proceeds going towards improvements at Berrow Village Hall.

Organiser Andrea Johnson says: “Our calendar this coming year celebrates the 10th anniversary of the re-opening of Berrow Village Hall in 2012 after its extension and refurb, which was an important local milestone.”

“The calendar features photos of events, activities, meetings, and groups using the hall.”

She adds: “The calendars are on sale at Westcroft Farm Shop in Red Road, Berrow.”

“All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will go towards improvements at Berrow Village Hall.”