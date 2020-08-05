Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket has apologised after a shopper found a locust in a bag of watercress at the store earlier this week.

The shocked local resident, who wants to remain anonymous, took these photos of the bug in the bag of greens at the Burnham store in Ben Travers Way earlier this week. The watercress originated from Spain.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a shock to spot the locust inside through the plastic bag. It was quite a large, dead insect – about two inches long.”

“I was heading to the tills when I spotted it and told a member of the staff who apologised and took away the offending bag. I was offered a replacement, but declined.”

“I guess Tesco produces millions of bags of these products every year so I can fully understand how this must happen every now and then.”

“I just wanted to alert local shoppers to check their watercress before tucking in just in case there are more surprises.”

A Tesco spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were sorry to hear about this. Every effort is taken to minimise the risk of insects in our watercress, including inspections throughout the production process and at the packaging stage.”

“Only on extremely rare occasions do insects avoid detection.”