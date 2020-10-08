Community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Weston have benefited from Tesco’s Covid-19 Community Fund, with thousands of pounds going towards local projects.

Through its Bags of Help initiative, Tesco donated £13,500 to 27 local organisations that support vulnerable groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Weston.

This included support for organisations that have experienced increased demand or disruption to their services as a result of lockdown, or to fund new community services.

Groups in Burnham and Weston that have benefitted include the 5th Burnham On Sea Brownies, Highbridge Youth & Community Provision Network, Weston Hospicecare and Weston Foodbank.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, says: “Due to the sustained need for the emergency support we’ve seen from community groups, we took the decision to extend the deadline for the £500 grant scheme beyond the original 12-week mark, and we’ve been really impressed by the number of groups we’ve been able to help locally.”

“It’s excellent to see that the grants have helped support thousands of groups across the UK.””

“Over the next few months, we’ve extended our Bags of Help funding round this year to youth groups, which could qualify for some financial support to the tune of £1,000.”

Youth groups that can apply include those supporting mental health, offering outdoor and educational activities, helping young carers, providing bereavement counselling, and assisting those in poverty or at risk.

On the additional round for youth groups, Rhodri Evans, Tesco communications m manager for the South West, said: “Although the £500 grants have made a real difference to a range of charities, we’ve extended our support further. Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing and many missing out on all-important services impacted by lockdown.”

“That’s why we’re encouraging any groups across Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare working to support children and young people, to apply for this new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to the lives of many.”

Over the past six months the grants, which form part of the retailer’s £30million package of support more than 8,000 groups across the UK, have totalled over £4million.

The grants process is managed through Tesco’s partner charity Groundwork’s website. Any groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply here: www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk