Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 18, 2025
News

Funding boost is music to the ears of Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Acoustic Club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Social Club

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Acoustic Club has received a welcome boost thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco, helping fund a major upgrade to its sound equipment.

The club, which meets every Thursday evening at the Ritz Club on Victoria Street, has been fundraising to replace its ageing gear, originally donated many years ago.

The total cost of the new equipment came to £5,000, with the club contributing £3,500 from its own funds.

The new setup includes a modern sound desk, sound box, and protective case—essential tools for the club’s weekly live music sessions.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco for their support,” Nora Hayes, publicity spokesperson for the club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We simply couldn’t have done it without them. This upgrade will make a huge difference to our sound quality and hopefully encourage younger members to get involved.”

The Ritz Acoustic Club welcomes musicians and music lovers alike, meeting every Thursday from 8pm.

All are welcome to attend and enjoy an evening of live acoustic performances in a friendly, inclusive setting. Membership of the Ritz Acoustic Club is just £5.

