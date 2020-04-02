Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community groups and charities that are providing support during the Coronavirus outbreak can apply for funding from Tesco.

The supermarket giant’s £30million Bags of Help Coronavirus Community Fund aims to support as many groups as possible across the country with grants of £500.

This includes, but is not limited to, women’s refuges, food banks, hospices, homeless charities, social isolation groups, schools, charities supporting the elderly and local authorities. The application and payment process is simple to provide support quickly to these important causes.

Any groups that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply – the process is managed through Groundwork’s website here.

Tesco’s CEO Dave Lewis says: “Our stores are at the heart of the communities we serve and as well as supporting our customers and colleagues, we want to help those who need it most, locally.”

“We will significantly boost our food donations programme, to ensure food banks and community groups have the supplies they need; whilst giving extra resources to the British Red Cross and focus our Bags of Help scheme to deliver more community support where it’s most needed at this difficult time.”

We know how important it is to support the communities we serve. This work has never been more vital than today.

Tesco has confirmed a £30million package of support. It currently donated £3million of food every month through our Community Food Connection scheme and distribution centres.

In addition to that, over the next 12 weeks we will provide a top up food donation of £15million of food (ambient and fresh) to FareShare and the Trussell Trust – food they need for distribution to community groups and food banks. We will also donate £1million between the two organisations to support their continuing operations.

Tesco will focus £2million of funding from our existing Bags of Help community donation scheme to charities that are helping the most vulnerable.