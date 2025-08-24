Thatchers begins earliest apple harvest in history after scorching Somerset summer

Somerset’s iconic cider maker, Thatchers, has kicked off its earliest apple harvest in over 120 years, starting a full ten days ahead of schedule thanks to the county’s long, hot summer.

The family-run business, based at Myrtle Farm near Sandford, began picking apples before the August Bank Holiday for the first time ever, with the early sunshine producing fruit bursting with flavour, rich sugars, and deep tannins, perfect for crafting their award-winning ciders.

Martin Thatcher, fourth-generation cider maker, said: “We’re particularly excited about this year’s harvest. The apples are packed full of flavour, and that’s going to be really exciting when it comes to blending. Our bittersweet varieties bring the body, while dessert apples like Katy add freshness and sweetness.”

The first apples to be picked are the bright red Katy variety, known for their crisp, sweet taste and used in Thatchers Juicy Apple and the award-winning Thatchers Katy cider. Once harvested, the apples are pressed within the hour to lock in freshness.

Thatchers Cider Head Cidermaker Richard Johnson added: “The apples are slightly smaller due to the dry weather, but the flavours are intensified. Our trees are laden with fruit thanks to excellent spring pollination.”

Thatchers has also made headlines this year by becoming the bestselling cider brand in England and Wales. Their latest release, Thatchers Juicy Apple, was crowned the fastest-growing new cider of the summer.

To meet growing demand, the company planted 14,500 new apple trees this spring, added 50 acres to its orchards, and expanded its production facilities. All cider is made using 100% renewable electricity, including power from 3,500 solar panels on site.

Thatchers continues to lead innovation in the industry, with its Exhibition Orchard housing 458 different cider apple varieties, the largest collection in the UK. Their 100 Tree Trial aims to identify which varieties will thrive in future climates, ensuring the next generation of cider drinkers enjoy the same rich, full flavours.