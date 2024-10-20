Thatchers celebrates 120th harvest as wet summer created ‘perfect conditions’ for apples

Thatchers Cider is celebrating a landmark moment this autumn with its 120th harvest at Myrtle Farm in Somerset.

While it may not have been the ideal summer for holidaymakers, it’s been a different story for the apples in Thatchers’ 500 acres of Somerset orchards.

The wet weather has provided the trees with plenty of water, producing some of the juiciest apples in recent years.

The news comes on National Apple Day, marked across the UK today (21st October), which pays tribute to the rich heritage and diversity of apple varieties grown across the country.

“The mix of weather we’ve seen—plenty of rain followed by bursts of warm sunshine—has been exactly what our apples needed,” explains Chris Muntz-Torres, Thatchers’ orchard manager.

“It’s helped the fruit ripen slowly and develop the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, ready to be pressed into our award-winning ciders.”

“Cider apples love a mild autumn,” says Martin Thatcher, Fourth Generation Cider Maker. “The warmer weather mixed with the moisture in the deep, rich Somerset soil gave the trees a perfect environment to produce our traditional bittersweet varieties, such as Dabinett and Somerset Redstreak. The rain has been a blessing for the trees, while the late summer sun has boosted the fruit’s natural sugars, giving our ciders their distinctive depth and character.”

“As a cidermaker we need traditional bittersweet apple varieties to bring the tannins and full body to our ciders, while certain varieties of dessert apples – such as our favourite Katy, add extra freshness and sweetness where needed,” continues Martin Thatcher.

The bright red Katy apples were the first to be harvested over the August bank holiday. They are used in Thatchers Juicy Apple, Thatchers Apple and Blackcurrant and the ever-popular single variety cider, Thatchers Katy – an elegant sparkling cider that’s perfect for celebrations and festive occasions. These apples have already been pressed and fermented ready for this year’s festive season.

This year’s harvest has also been particularly special, as it sees the fifth generation of the Thatcher family taking a leadership role, with Eleanor Thatcher joining the Board of Directors.

Eleanor’s wealth of experience in fermentation and cider making has helped her make her mark with the launch of her first cider, Juicy Apple, in August. The crisp, sweet cider is made with sustainability at its heart. Powered by 100% renewable electricity and reusing CO 2 from fermentation, it is as good for the planet as it tastes in the glass. A perfect blend of tradition and innovation for the next generation of cider lovers.

As Thatchers celebrates its 120th harvest, it remains a family-run business, committed to its roots in Somerset and the craft of cider making. “This year’s harvest is a proud moment for our family,” says Martin Thatcher. “With Eleanor joining the leadership team, we’re excited about the future. She brings new ideas and energy, but we’ll always stay true to the values and passion that have been handed down through generations.”

Thatchers has always balanced heritage with innovation. Their exhibition orchard, home to one of the largest collections of cider apples in the UK with 458 different varieties, continues to be a hub for innovation.

They are one of the only cidermakers in the UK to carry out trials of new apple varieties, and since 2010 they have planted over 158,000 new trees, with another 13,000 planned for next year. This investment in its orchards allows Thatchers to maintain its development of new ciders and create new styles to meet the evolving tastes of consumers.

This focus on orchard development means that Thatchers can craft a range of ciders that are as diverse as their apple varieties. Their flagship products, including Thatchers Gold, Thatchers Haze, and the vibrant Thatchers Blood Orange and Thatchers Apple & Blackcurrant, reflect this careful blend of tradition and modernity.