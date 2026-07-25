Thatchers Cider supports Burnham’s BARB with boost for new safety equipment

Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue has received a boost from Somerset cidermaker Thatchers, helping the volunteer‑run charity with the purchase of new equipment.

BARB, which operates its rescue hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats 24 hours a day, has been given a grant towards the purchase of a specialised trailer mover — a piece of equipment designed to make moving its hovercrafts on trailers safer and more efficient.

The mover will allow volunteers to manoeuvre the hovercraft trailers without using a truck, meaning crews will no longer need to step into the road when preparing for launches or training sessions.

The charity says it is “very grateful” for the suppport of Thatchers, which awarded £2,500 towards the cost. A BARB spokesperson thanked Thatchers for supporting its work and for recognising the importance of supporting local emergency services.