Four life-size animal statues valued at around £2,700 have been stolen in an unusual theft from Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre.

The large animals were stolen at the weekend from inside the entrance tunnel to the popular garden centre, say bosses who have appealed for help in finding the culprits.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “These items were stolen at the weekend. They are life-size and not easy to hide.”

“They were stolen from inside the front entrance tunnel and retail for around £2,700 all together.”

“We believe that we were targeted on three separate occasions, Friday at 3pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 3pm.”

“We believe there were 2-3 people involved in the theft who were driving a very tatty white transit van with false number plates. These items are very unique and distinguishable, made by one of our suppliers, Vivid Arts.”

“Everyone is working hard to keep the business running and safeguard jobs, so to be targeted in this way is always frustrating and infuriating. We are reviewing our security procedures as a result.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should call 01278 282005.

A Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after animal sculptures were stolen from a garden centre in Brent Knoll over the weekend.”

“Thieves took the Vivid Art brand sculptures over three consecutive days.”

”The stolen items include a sculptures of a standing bear taken on Friday 4 September, a gorilla with its baby on Saturday and an orang utan on Sunday 6 September.”

“If you have any information about the theft or see such items offered for sale at suspiciously low prices call 101 quoting reference 5220202271.”

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”