A motorcycle safety campaign has launched in Somerset as part of a national campaign aimed at increasing road safety for motorcyclists.

Think Bike Week runs from 23rd April to 3rd May and aims to highlight the importance of bike maintenance and the wearing of proper riding kit.

Riders are also being encouraged to ‘brush up’ their riding skills at a time when many may be returning to riding after a significant break due to the pandemic.

Motorcycles only make up 1% of all vehicle traffic however, their risk of death is 57% times higher than in cars. Motorcyclists make up 19% of all road fatalities.

Chris Boston, Watch Manager for road safety at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says: “Think Bike Week is a time to raise awareness of safety for bikers. In springtime we usually see a lot of bikers out and about, and our work will help riders to be more visible on the road, and to ride more safely.”

“Throughout the year we work in partnership with local authorities to reduce the number of killed and seriously injured motorbike riders.”

“We also are an official training provider of Biker Down – a three hour course to help bikers reduce their risk of accidents, and know what to do if they are involved with, or see an injured motorcyclist.”

Think Bike Week is supported and endorsed by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC). Tony Crook, NFCC Lead for Road Safety, adds: “Motorcyclists are over-represented in collision and casualty statistics nationally. With increasing numbers of people taking to two wheels, our aim is to encourage riders to do all they can to stay safe. This campaign at the beginning of the motorcycling season as a great opportunity for all partners to deliver a range of safety messages across the UK.”

Other partner organisations supporting the campaign include: the National Police Chiefs Council, the Motorcycle Industry Association, Trading Standards England, Highways England, the National Young Riders Forum, RoSPA, IAM and the Motorcycle Action Group.