Third person arrested in Burnham-On-Sea Apex Park assault investigation

A third arrest has been made following a serious assault in Burnham-On-Sea yesterday (Wednesday 27th May).

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following the assault of three people in Apex Park in Marine Drive yesterday morning at around 6.15am.

One person remains in hospital receiving treatment while the other two victims have been discharged to recover at home.

A Police spokesman confirms: “A 22-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested shortly after the incident was reported to us. All three have since been released on conditional bail.”

”We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and it is still thought to be isolated and the individuals are all known to each other.”

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware and continue to carry out high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, and are available to anyone who wishes to speak with an officer or raise any concerns they may have.”