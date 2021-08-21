The third race of Burnham-On-Sea’s 73rd annual Sailing Regatta is set to take place this evening (Sunday, August 22nd).

The racing will be held this evening at 7pm, weather permitting.

The four-day regatta started on Saturday August 14th with ten yachts taking part and continued on Sunday August 15th with 11 yachts, as pictured here.

The event is being held over three weekends this year, with the fourth race due to take place next Saturday.

Michael Clarke, Burnham Sailing Club’s Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had superb sailing weather for the first two races with some great racing.”

He added: “The regatta is a traditional part of Burnham’s summertime calendar and is one of the town’s longest running events.”

The races in Bridgwater Bay are visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting.