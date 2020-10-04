Over £12,000 has been raised for a family near Burnham-On-Sea whose farm and milk store was seriously damaged in a big blaze on Saturday (October 3rd).

As reported here, fire crews were initially called at 7am to the Brent House Farm milk store in Edingworth Road near East Brent on Saturday, as pictured.

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Weston-Super-Mare, Street, Winscombe, Cheddar, Minehead, Castle Cary and Glastonbury tackled the blaze through the day.

Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said the property had been “100% damaged by smoke and 50% damaged by fire.”

An online fundraising page was launched to raise funds for the owners of the farm – and by this morning over £12,000 had been raised for them with donations continuing.

The family has thanked the public for their support and the fire crews for their work.

“We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for their kind words and support over the past day. As a family we can’t thank you enough for all your donations – we are overwhelmed.”

The farm’s popular milk vending machine will be back open today (Monday) at 6am.

Organiser Lenka Mayo says: “Following the fire at their farm house, let’s show our support as these kind-hearted people looked after us during the lockdown and made sure we always had fresh milk and local produce. It would be nice to see Liz, Steve, Sarah and Sam back on their feet as soon as they can.“

Pictured: The scene of the fire (Burnham-On-Sea.com / Burnham Fire Station)