Thousands raised for Lympsham Church during village’s popular fete and classic car show

Over £5,000 was expected to have been raised for Lympsham Church during the village’s popular annual summer fete and classic car show on Saturday (July 4th).

Visitors flocked to the long-running event at the Manor Gardens in Church Road where dozens of classic vehicles went on show alongside stalls and refreshments in the picturesque gardens, pictured here.

Organiser James Counsell thanked all those who attended and supported the popular event, saying: “We are very lucky to have such a fantastic event in our village and visitors repeatedly remark on how much they have enjoyed it and come back year after year. The money is also a huge help to the Church.”

The money goes to St Christopher’s Church which is modernising its facilities to make it easier for the building to be used for community activities, for the benefit of everybody, in addition to its central role as a place of worship.