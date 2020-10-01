Burnham-On-Sea Police have made three arrests following a burglary at a food kiosk on the town’s seafront early on Thursday morning (1st October).

Officers responded to a call from a member of the public at 1.15am who witnessed three men smashing the window of The Donut Kiosk on the South Esplanade at the top of the jetty and stealing the till, before leaving the scene in a black Honda.

The car was later located by Police in Taunton Road, Bridgwater and the stolen property was recovered.

Three men aged 26, 42 and 50 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time.

Investigating officer Suzanne Costello told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to the burglary, enabling us to take swift action and recover the stolen property.”

An eyewitness told Burnham-On-Sea.com that one of the intruders had cut themselves during the break-in, leaving a large amount of blood at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the incident that could help police with their ongoing inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 522022534.

Pictured: Police on Burnham-On-Sea seafront today investigating the incident