Three Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Police officers have this week been presented with long service awards for 20 years’ service.

The three – all based at Burnham-On-Sea Police Station – are PC Adrian Jones, PC Tracey Jones and PCSO Sam Piers.

They received the long service and good conduct awards on Thursday (June 9th) for their two decades of service each in the communities of Burnham, Highbridge and the surrounding areas as part of the local neighborhood Policing Team.

It was the final day for Sam in the constabulary, who has now left the force to start a new career.